Man killed, 2 others hospitalized in Denver shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Police said it happened in the 5700 block of Danube St before 11 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two additional adult male victims believed to be related to this incident arrived at the hospital and are being treated for non life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Police have not released any suspect information. If you have any information about what happened, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.