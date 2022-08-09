LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested in Larimer County after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and she alerted police of the incident.

Just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 who said she was kidnapped and believed the man was armed.

Additional resources arrived at the scene and Abraham Martinez, 33, was taken into custody without incident.

Martinez was arrested for outstanding warrants of vehicular eluding, failure to appear, driving under restraint, and failure to appear criminal mischief.

Since Martinez’s last known address is in the city limits of Greeley, investigators determined the woman was taken there and contacted the Greeley Police Department. The department will be taking over the kidnapping investigation.