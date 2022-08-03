DENVER (KDVR) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash who fled after the incident is in police custody, the Denver Police Department said.

Taylor Anthony Lindsey, 23, turned himself in to police on Tuesday and is facing charges of public nuisance hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that killed one person around 12:27 a.m. on July 30 near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in the Gateway – Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on Lindsey’s charges.