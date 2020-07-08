Man injured when plane crashes, bursts into flames at Buena Vista Airport

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.(KXRM) — A plane burst into flames at the Buena Vista Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency personnel arrived just before 2 p.m. they learned that a single-engine aircraft was taking off and was just becoming airborne when it hit the runway causing it to burst into flames. Officials say the plane came to rest just off the runway and the pilot was able to escape on his own.

The pilot’s identity is unknown and the man was transported to HRRMC by Chaffee County EMS but was then airlifted to a regional burn center.

The FAA and NTSB were both notified and will investigate the incident. Also assisting were the BVPD, BV Fire and Chaffee Fire.