Man injured in JeffCo fire that is being investigated as arson; woman in custody

South Metro crews at the scene of a house fire on Depew Street in Jefferson County on Dec. 11, 2020. Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was injured in a fire that is being investigated as an arson, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

The fire occurred at a home in the 7100 block of South Depew Street, which is located in a suburban, unincorporated portion of Jefferson County.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to the house around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Crews reported the basement was on fire.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., South Metro said the fire was under control.

The sheriff’s office said the injured man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A woman was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said it is also investigating the case as an attempted homicide. South Metro is assisting in the investigation.

The names of the man and woman were not released.

Firefighters found a cat, gave it oxygen and reunited it with its owner. A dog was also reunited with its owner, South Metro said.