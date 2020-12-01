Man indicted in girl’s death from fentanyl in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grand jury in the 18th Judicial District has indicted 25-year-old Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab for the murder of a 16-year-old girl from Lakewood who was killed Aug. 7 in Aurora.

The coroner determined the girl died from mixed alcohol and fentanyl toxicity.

Che-Quiab is being held on a $2 million bond in the Arapahoe County Jail and has been charged with 13 counts, including murder in the first degree.

“It is incredibly concerning that unsuspecting drug users could inadvertently be consuming fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than oxycodone,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “In this case, we have a juvenile victim who was given what she thought was ‘oxy,’ and she is dead from a fentanyl overdose. This is a warning to illegal drug users: The risk cannot be overstated, and it is death.”

The next court date is a status conference on Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m.