Man indicted for pointing laser at Denver police helicopter

DENVER (KDVR) – Logan Scott Debyle has been indicted for pointing a laser at a Denver police helicopter on Nov. 4, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Friday.

“We are proceeding with this and other matters to ensure that laws are enforced both here in Denver, as well as at the United States Capitol,” said United States Attorney Jason Dunn. “Peaceful protests will be protected, but lawless rule breaking will not be tolerated.”

Debyle was originally charged on Nov. 6.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department confirms their helicopter, which was monitoring protests, was hit with a laser from Cheesman Park. The laser illuminated the aircraft’s cockpit.

Debyle and another man (who was not named) were detained by Denver police at the time.

Pointing a laser at a helicopter or plane is a federal crime.

Debyle faces up to 5 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted.

DPD is investigating the case alongside the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.