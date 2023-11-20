PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of falsely reporting bombs at two stores in Parker has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Matthew Cook has been indicted on two counts.

The first alleged threat was made to a grocery store in Parker on July 26. FOX31 reported a threat that day at the King Soopers located in the 17000 block of Cottonwood Drive.

The second alleged threat was made to a big box store in Parker on Aug. 17. FOX31 reported a threat that day at the Walmart just northwest of South Parker Road and Twenty Mile Road.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this case was jointly investigated by the Parker Police Department and the FBI.