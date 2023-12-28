DENVER (KDVR) — A 20-year-old was indicted by a federal grand jury for 11 charges, including carjacking and robbery, for crimes in the Denver metro area.

Keenan Shane Clodfelter, 20, was indicted on three counts of carjacking, three counts of robbery and five counts of brandishing a firearm while carjacking and conducting a robbery. He is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

According to the indictment, Clodfelter carjacked a 2013 Toyota Highlander on Oct. 4, and later that day attempted to carjack a Hyundai Genesis, allegedly shooting a victim in the arm during the attempt.

On Nov. 20, Clodfelter carjacked a 2010 Toyota Scion TC. The indictment connects Clodfelter to two robberies also on Nov. 20. Those robberies allegedly took place at a 7-Eleven on East Quincy Avenue in Aurora and at Pour Boy Liqour on 20th Avenue in Lakewood.

Clodfelter was also accused of a robbery on Nov. 21 at a Circle K on Kalamath Street in Denver.

The case is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lakewood Police Department.