Man in wheelchair killed in Denver crash

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man in a wheelchair was killed Friday morning when a motorist ran a red light and hit him.

DPD said the crash happened at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and North Irving Street around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation revealed that the motorist ran a red light. The driver was cited for careless driving resulting in death, according to DPD.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.