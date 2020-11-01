Man in distress situation causes shutdown of I-25 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man climbed over a fence on 70th Avenue over southbound Interstate 25 on Sunday morning causing the interstate to be shut down for over two hours, Adams County Sheriff’s Office says.

A joint effort by Thornton police, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation diverted traffic on I-25 from 58th Avenue to 84th Avenue and traffic from Washington Street to Broadway on 70th Avenue around 9 a.m.

A little after 11 a.m., the man voluntarily climbed back over the fence to safety following hours of negotiation by authorities. Once back on the sidewalk, deputies provided him with water and medical personnel checked him for any injuries.