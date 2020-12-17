Man in custody shoots Dacono officer while being taken to jail

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Dacono police officer was shot by a man who was being transported to the Weld County jail in Greeley Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old suspect, Michael Zamarron, got his hands out of his handcuffs, reached through the window of the patrol car and grabbed the officer’s gun out of its holster, police say.

Zamarron hit the officer multiple times in the head while reaching for the gun. Before the gun was completely removed, the officer slammed on the brakes and a round was shot off.

The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, officials say. Greeley police officers responded to the incident, took Zamarron into custody and charged him with second-degree assault on a police officer, attempted escape, and disarming a peace officer.

Since this is an active investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Hunziker at 970-351-5451.