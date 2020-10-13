Man in custody in connection with 1984 death of Jonelle Matthews

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been 35 years since Jonelle Matthews was last seen alive, but today the Weld County District Attorney is expected to make a major announcement.

Jonelle was just 12 years old on Dec. 20, 1984 when she was dropped off at home after a holiday concert.

Her remains were found in July 2019 by a construction crew working in the area.

FOX31 Problem Solvers have confirmed that 69-year-old Steve Pankey has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Charges against Pankey include first-degree murder – after deliberation, first-degree murder – felony murder, kidnapping with a weapon, two counts of use of a weapon in a violent crime.

Pankey was arrested in Idaho and arraigned on an extradition charge. During that hearing he told a judge that he is willing to come to Colorado to face the charges but has not been able to get in contact with his attorney.

Just two months ago, the Problem Solvers learned a grand jury investigation would be conducted in Weld County.

The Weld County DA’s news conference will be live streamed in the KDVR News app and here on KDVR.com. We will have the latest details from the investigation on FOX31 News at 5 p.m.