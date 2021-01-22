Man in custody after barricading himself, setting fire inside home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself and lit a fire inside a home after Aurora police responded to a disturbance call on Friday.

Officials say he is facing at least felony assault charges among others. Aurora fire is on scene in the 24200 block of E. Davies Place extinguishing the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, Coyote Hills Elementary was placed on secure perimeter but that has since been lifted.

UPDATE: Suspect lit fire in residence. Officers have entered the residence and are working to extinguish fire and apprehend subject. Stay out of area, updates here. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) January 22, 2021

A woman was located, recovered and brought to safety. Officers continued to attempt peaceful negotiations with the man inside the home. Officers entered the home after the fire sparked and took the man into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.