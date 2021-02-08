Man in custody after allegedly shooting and killing suspected burglar

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a man was killed early Monday morning in Commerce City after burglarizing a food market.

Around 4:50 a.m., officers were called to the Haraf Foods Market in the area of 10700 Belle Creek Blvd. for reports of a burglary and shots fired.

According to police, 20-year-old William Paul Schuette, a resident in a nearby apartment, admitted to shooting at three burglary suspects as they left the market.

The man who was killed was in a vehicle when he was shot. The two other suspects ran from the area.

Police took a juvenile male in for questioning, although it does not appear that he has been charged at this point.

Schuette, the alleged shooter, is in custody on suspicion of murder.

