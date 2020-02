AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Aurora Friday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Buckley Way and South Pagosa Way.

Police said they are working to gather information about a suspect.

Witnesses and other people with information are asked to contact APD at: 303-627-3100.