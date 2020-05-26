Man in critical condition following assault in north Denver; police seeking information

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for information about an incident involving a man found unconscious early in the morning on May 22.

Officers found Alex Anderson after responding to a call at 2828 N. Zuni St. in the Highlands neighborhood of north Denver.

Anderson was transported to Denver Health Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have determined that Anderson was in the area of West 32nd Avenue and North Zuni Street throughout the day and evening of May 21 into May 22.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who saw Anderson in the area or who has information about this incident is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line 720-913-7867.

Tipsters must call the tip line to remain anonymous and be eligible for the award.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.