Man identified as victim in La Vista Motel homicide

Lewis Garcia was killed during a shooting in the 5500 Block of East Colfax on Jan. 27, 2021. Photo: Garcia family

DENVER (KDVR) — The victim of a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 27 has been identified.

The family of Lewis Nicholas Garcia confirmed the 34-year-old was killed in a deadly shooting at the La Vista Motel. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 5500 block of East Colfax.

Garcia was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lewis Garcia. Photo provided by the Garcia family.

Denver police are continuing to investigate the homicide. DPD said anyone with information is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.