DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot while he was driving on Friday night, according to Aurora Police Department.

Detectives are investigating the shooting that happened in the area of 11th Avenue and Scranton Street in Aurora, where police said in a tweet that a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the call at approximately 9:47 p.m. when they said family members called Aurora 911 saying someone was shot.

Police said they did not know what led up to the shooting, but the victim was expected to survive as of Saturday morning.

Police said the victim reported that he was driving when he was shot and could not provide any suspect information.

They are asking for anyone who may have any information related to the incident to notify Crime Stoppers or report it to police.