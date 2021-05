DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

DPD said it happened in the 107000 block of East Dartmouth Avenue before 9:30 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

DPD said investigators are working to develop information on a suspect.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.