DENVER (KDVR) — A man was reportedly hospitalized after a medical incident Saturday that occurred while Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies were trying to place him under arrest, according to a release.

Around 2:33 p.m., deputies responded to a reported “arson in progress” in the 6800 block of Highway 79 in Bennett.

According to ACSO, when deputies tried to contact the adult male subject of the report, he became combative.

When the deputies tried to put him into custody, he stopped breathing, according to ACSO.

They immediately aided the man on the scene and he was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, ACSO said.

His condition as of Sunday morning was unknown.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was investigating the incident.