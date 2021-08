DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed early Thursday morning.

DPD said the incident happened in the 5100 block of E. Warren St. around 5 a.m.

A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.