DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the area of Interstate 70 and Interstate 225 Sunday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were investigating a deadly crash in Aurora involving multiple motorists. The department tweeted about the crash at 3:16 a.m. Sunday.

At the time, DPD said one motorist was pronounced dead. However, several hours later at around 7:30 p.m., DPD tweeted that the man who died in the crash was a pedestrian.

Police said it was unclear why the man was walking on the highway.

According to DPD, the driver who struck the pedestrian stayed on scene and was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Three other people were injured and taken to a local hospital. Police have not provided an update on their injuries.

Eastbound I-70 was closed at Peoria but has since reopened.