BOULDER (KDVR) — It takes a lot of strength and stamina just to climb one of Colorado’s 14ers.

A “fourteener” is a mountain that is at least 14,000 feet in elevation, and Colorado has 58 of them. A Minnesota man climbed all of them in record time.

It sounds more like self-inflicted punishment than pursuing a record. For Minnesotan Dan Hobbs, it was most certainly both.

“The level of suffering, the physical pain, the mental stress — the whole thing was way beyond what I thought would happen,” Hobbs said.

But on July 19 at exactly 7:12 p.m., Hobbs successfully reached the summit of every single 14er in Colorado — all 58 in 14 days, 17 hours and 33 minutes. And he did it entirely self-supported.

“I have to drive myself, feed myself and do everything by myself. And that changes the whole event from being supported because I, every day, have to end up back here in the vehicle to then drive to the next mountain,” Hobbs said.

Not only was Hobbs’ quest daunting, it was dangerous as well.

“Can you hear that? That’s me. A little electrical antenna going ‘buzz’ in a rainstorm,” Hobbs said in one of his self-recorded videos.

In addition to the physical fatigue, Hobbs’ mental fatigue and an afternoon storm almost got the best of him.

“I started screaming and crying and throwing things, and it was like the worst 2-year-old tantrum you have ever seen for a 36-year-old, 5-foot-11 guy, and I just had nothing left,” Hobbs said.

But he did. On July 19, at 7:12 p.m., Hobbs crossed the finish line and set a new world record. So, is he done?

”Just another day in 14er paradise,” Hobbs said.

What do you think?