DENVER (KDVR) — The search for a hiker missing out of Rocky Mountain National Park continued Sunday, with 55 people involved in rescue efforts.

Chad Pallansch, 49, of Fort Collins, was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 28. He started from the East Inlet Trailhead near Grand Lake on Wednesday.

He was last heard from around noon Wednesday.

He planned a 28-mile route that included established trails and some off-trail travel through steep talus slopes, according to an RMNP spokesperson.

Pallansch had not attempted the route previously but is an experienced trail runner, who has run a number of routes in the park, including Longs Peak over 30 times.

He was described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He is a fit runner with both trail running and marathon experience, RMNP said.

He was likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings and a grey fanny pack. He had a personal navigation device with him, but it was not designed for emergency assistance.

NPS is asking anyone who was in any of the areas listed above on Wednesday or anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to submit a tip by calling the NPS Investigative Services Bureau tip line at 888-653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov, or submitting a tip online.