BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who has a history with an accused shooter of a burrito spot in Broomfield explained what happened between the two of them in the past.

Broomfield resident Pete Elliott said there are bullet holes in his home window. He said he was laying inches away when they came into his home last Saturday.

“I dove off the bed, thought someone was so close in the noise, I thought there was like some of the sniper or something that got that close and just missed,” Elliott said.

Elliott told FOX31 he instantly had a hunch about who the shooter could be.

“I knew immediately,” he said. “I knew because of the stalking and the threats and the harassment for three years.”

While he can’t definitively prove who pulled the trigger last Saturday, Elliott told FOX31 he believes it was Kenneth Fairchild, a man who he got a restraining order against almost two years ago.

“We got a restraining order when he entered our house one day. When we pulled up, he ran,” Elliott said.

Elliott said his children are fearful as is he, especially after getting a video from a friend last Saturday. The video captured a man, on the same day the bullet went through Elliott’s house, exiting a white compact car and shooting in a Brighton neighborhood in broad daylight.

The video is eerily similar to another one captured on July 4. That video shows a person shooting next to a white compact car at what appears to be the Beauvallon condos in Denver.

Elliott said he thinks the car captured in these two different videos is the same car Broomfield Police shared with the public when it announced Fairchild’s arrest in connection to a shooting at Jus Burritos last Saturday.

Investigators said there are similarities between the restaurant shooting and others that took place around the Beauvallon in Denver.

“The Broomfield Police Department is aware of the similarities between incidents and is collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, including the Denver Police Department, in an active investigation,” officials told FOX31.

“He’s only got a $200,000 bond,” Elliot said. “If this guy gets out, he has nothing to lose right now. Nothing.”

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation report for Fairchild highlights a criminal history with 38 arrest entries, dating back to 1996.

Elliott said he’s been trying to alert authorities about Fairchild for years.

“The emails we’ve been sending to detectives, like, ‘Do something. This guy is a shooter. He’s going to shoot somebody. What are you guys waiting for,’” Elliott said.

FOX31 contacted police about the additional shootings and is waiting for an update.