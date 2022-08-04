AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The District Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial District says a jury found an Aurora man guilty Wednesday of killing his ex-girlfriend.

After a trial that lasted five days, the district attorney’s office said Andrew Joseph Condon, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing LaBrea Jackson in December of 2018.

“This was a horrific act of domestic violence that robbed two children of their mother, parents of their daughter and a community of a beloved member,” Chief Deputy DA Andrew Steers said. “This verdict is the first step towards justice.”

He was also found guilty of the following charges:

Tampering with a deceased body

Motor vehicle theft

Violent crime resulting in death

Burglary

Assault/strangulation

Felony menacing

Jackson’s mother reported her missing from Aurora on Dec. 23 after she failed to show up to a family gathering.

The district attorney’s office said Jackson’s body was found inside a storage container at an abandoned truck stop on Interstate 25 in Las Animas County on Jan. 6, 2019.

Investigators found that Condon strangled Jackson sometime between Dec. 21, 2018 and Dec. 23, 2018, and then dumped her body inside a storage container at the truck stop.

Condon is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please contact the Gateway Domestic Violence Services at 303-343-1851 or reach out nationally to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.