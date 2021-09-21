Man guilty of murder over $300 tow fee

DENVER (KDVR) — A jury found 28-year-old Victor Arenas-Foote guilty of first- and second-degree murder after approximately eight hours of deliberations on Sept. 17.

Paul Dakan was shot in the back of the head on Dec. 15, 2019 near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and Washington Street. Dakan was 36 years old.

Arenas-Foote shot Dakan because his car had been impounded and he did not want to pay the $300 tow fee, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.