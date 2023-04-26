DENVER (KDVR) — Jeremy Webster, a man accused of opening fire on a family and killing a 13-year-old boy in June 2018 was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life without parole Wednesday.

Vaughn Bigelow Jr., 13, was killed in the shooting as a result of a gunshot wound to his head.

Webster, 27, was found guilty of 12 charges in all — murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of assault and attempted assault. He was given the maximum sentence for all charges.

Before handing out the sentence, the judge said this case was “unlike any other case” because of the level of tragedy and loss.

District Attorney Brian Mason echoed this after the sentencing and called the loss to the Bigelow family unspeakable.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad cases in my career, and this is one of the worst we have ever, ever seen,” he said.

Before Webster was sentenced, Vaughn’s mother, Meghan, asked the judge to give him the maximum sentence.

“The impact of what happened can’t be fully put into words,” she said.

Meghan also took the stand on the first day of trial and said the incident started when she was driving her three boys to the dentist’s office.

She testified when she tried to move into another lane of traffic to allow an emergency vehicle to pass that Webster became enraged that she had cut him off.

Meghan told the jury that he screamed obscenities at her and followed her into the dentist’s parking lot.

In the parking lot, Meghan said Webster pulled out a gun and shot at her and the children.

“I yelled to the boys he’s got a gun, run,” she testified.

Meghan was shot and injured during the attack, along with Vaughn’s brother, Asa, who was 7 at the time. He suffered from a brain injury and hearing loss in his right ear, among other injuries.

The long-delayed trial concluded after final statements Wednesday. It had started two weeks prior.