AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury found an Aurora man guilty of child abuse after a 3-year-old overdosed on fentanyl in his home.

According to the District Attorney in the 18th Judicial District, 29-year-old Antonio Espinosa-Tovar was found guilty of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute on Wednesday.

His charges stem from an incident that happened back in May of 2021 when officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to Children’s Hospital Colorado about a 3-year-old who was brought in after ingesting an unknown opioid.

According to APD, toxicology reports confirmed the child had ingested fentanyl. The medical staff was able to stabilize the child after giving them three doses of Naloxone.

Officers then went to search the home where Espinosa-Tovar, his girlfriend, and two of her children lived. That is when officers said they found three bags that contained 71 oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

APD said Espinosa-Tovar admitted that he was out of work and was selling pills to make money. He also admitted to knowing that the 3-year-old had ingested part of a pill after he found half of one on the floor.

Espinosa-Tovar’s trial began on July 25 and the jury found him guilty on both counts.

“We’re grateful that this 3-year-old child was able to recover following Mr. Espinosa-Tovar’s reckless actions,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “While this situation could have ended in tragedy, this man must be held accountable for putting innocent lives in danger. He made a careless choice to leave this deadly poison in a residence where young children were staying.”

Espinosa-Tovar will be sentenced on Sept. 8.