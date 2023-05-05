ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators are looking for information on a man who went missing from Rocky Mountain National Park six days ago. This is the second time the man has gone missing in two weeks.

Kevin Sypher was last seen on April 30 in the Sandbeach Lake parking area near the Wild Basin Entrance Station at RMNP. Search crews have not been able to locate him since.

Timeline of Sypher’s disappearances

According to RMNP rangers, this isn’t the first time Sypher has gone missing in the past month. The Parker Police Department reported Sypher went missing out of Parker on April 27. He was safely located two days later on April 29 in Denver.

Sypher is an El Paso Sheriff’s Office deputy.

On April 30, RMNP said Sypher and a family member were near the Wild Basin Entrance at the park when he reportedly walked away from the vehicle he was traveling in.

The next day on May 1, RMNP rangers were notified of Sypher’s disappearance when rangers found a group searching for him. Rangers started their own investigation and began search efforts.

According to the rangers, a man matching Sypher’s description was last seen by park staff on the afternoon of April 30 when he was allegedly traveling on foot near Copeland Lake and walking west on Wild Basin Road.

Map of the Wild Basin Area in RMNP (Rocky Mountain National Park)

Search and rescue crews, accompanied by a dog team from Front Range Rescue Dogs, searched for Sypher in the area around Copeland Falls. According to RMNP, a frequent visitor told the team he saw a man matching Sypher’s description near the trailhead on May 1.

Description of Sypher

RMNP has suspended active search efforts but will continue to patrol the area.

Kevin Sypher was last seen in the Wild Basin Area of Rocky Mountain National Park. (Credit: Rocky Mountain National Park courtesy of Sypher’s family)

Sypher is described as:

6 foot, 2 inches tall

Weighs 180 pounds

Has gray hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots

If you have any information that can help investigators or if you may have seen Sypher since April 30, you are urged to contact the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009. You can remain anonymous.

The incident is under investigation and crews may consider further action in the search for Sypher if more information is provided.