LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Members of the West Metro Fire Rescue crew saved a man who got stuck in Bear Creek Lake on Tuesday.

WMFR Engine 9 was called out to the lake after a man got stuck in waist-deep mud trying to get his friend’s cell phone.

Rescuers had to use a pike pole to rescue the man who was unaware of the thick mud underneath the freshly fallen snow.

WMFR said the man was not injured nor were any of the first responders during the rescue.