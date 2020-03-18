Man gets 60 years for stabbing death of Denver woman

DENVER (KDVR) — Terry Dunford received a 60-year consecutive sentence for the February 2018 stabbing death of Jeanna Leslie. He plead guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault on Jan. 13.

Denver District Court Judge Eric Elliff condemned Dunford to 48 years for the murder and 12 years for the assault. The 42-year-old was also ordered five years of parole and a restitution payment of $9,500.

“While the family would have preferred life with no parole, this sentence will accomplish the right result and keep Terry Dunford in prison,” the victim’s mother said through a statement. “We are pleased with this outcome and hope Terry Dunford never gets out of prison. We are pleased with this resolution.”

Leslie failed to pick up her children after a Denver Nuggets game, as planned, which prompted the children’s father to call 911. Officers conducted a welfare check and discovered the deceased in her bathroom with multiple stab wounds.

Bloody clothes and various IDs belonging to Dunford were found inside the loft at the 1500 block of Stout Street. The investigation obtained video surveillance from a liquor store the two were at together prior to the murder.