Man gets 4 years in prison for raping CU Boulder student

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was sentenced to four years in prison for raping his date at his Boulder apartment following a sorority event in 2019.

On Friday, the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Zachary Roper, 21, was also sentenced to 20 years to life of parole.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the sorority event occurred in Loveland in January 2019. Both the victim and Roper were University of Colorado Boulder students at the time.

The DA’s office said that during the event, sorority leaders became worried that the victim was too intoxicated and should go home. The leaders called an Uber to get Roper and the victim back to the sorority house.

On the way back to Boulder, the victim passed out due to being intoxicated.

“Roper took advantage of the situation and switched the Uber destination from the sorority house to his apartment without the victim’s approval. When they arrived at his apartment, the victim was unable to get out of the vehicle or walk on her own. The Uber driver and Mr. Roper assisted her out of the car,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Roper got the victim into his apartment, where he raped her.

When the victim didn’t arrive at the sorority house, her friends and a friend of Roper went to his apartment because they were worried. When they arrived, they walked in on Roper raping the victim, the DA’s office said.

The victim underwent a sexual assault exam and reported the crime to the Boulder Police Department.

Following a five-day trial in October 2020, the jury found Roper guilty of two counts: sexual assault on a victim incapable of appraising the nature of conduct, and sexual assault on a victim who is physically helpless.

Prosecutors thanked the victim for coming forward and said the police did a “remarkable job” investigating.

“The jurors in this case selflessly served during a global pandemic and did so without hesitation,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Laura Kinde said.

DA Michael Dougherty acknowledged the victim’s courage in reporting the crime to BPD.

“At times, victims of sex offenses are reluctant to come forward and report the assault. As a result of this survivor’s decision to come forward, our office was able to secure justice for her and for our community. The Boulder Police Department and our prosecution team, led by Senior Deputy DA Laura Kinde, did an outstanding job on this case,” he said.