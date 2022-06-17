GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A man facing 127 charges for multiple sexual assaults who was extradited from Ecuador was sentenced to 28 years to life by the First Judicial District Court.

Peter Dettmer, 69, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault involving two victims on May 16. Three separate counts were for victims incapable of appraising conditions from April 2014, May 2015 and June 2015, which he received a total of 12 years. Another of the same count with drugging from June 2016 added on eight years and a count of victim helpless from March 2015 was another eight years.

How Dettmer was arrested

A responding Golden Police Department officer arrived and observed Dettmer and the woman through an uncovered window in the apartment from a distance.

The officer directed other officers to the location and when they knocked on the door, Dettmer asked why he should open the door. The officer running surveillance saw Dettmer run into another room and instructed the officers to make an emergency entrance due to the possible imminent danger the woman was in. After physically resisting, Dettmer was arrested by GPD.

He posted a $2,000 bond and then disappeared.

Dettmer was facing 127 charges stemming from the multiple sexual assaults between 2014 and 2016 when he was extradited from Ecuador and brought back to Colorado in November of last year.