Darsean Kelley was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his half-sister’s murder (Photo credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — Darsean Kelley, 28, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of his 17-year-old half-sister in 2020.

Kelley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 1 this year after Marnee Kelley-Mills was found stabbed in the neck and stuffed in a duffel bag that was discovered inside a trash can, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

What happened to Kelley-Mills

On Jan. 23, 2020, police responded to the 5000 block of Troy Street to find Kelley-Mills lying on the ground next to a trash can with what appeared to be stab wounds on her neck.

A woman at the scene told police she received a call from the teenager’s school letting her know she wasn’t there and went to check on her at the house. When she couldn’t find her, she saw a stain in the driveway and noticed the trash cans had been moved. She also said that the hose had recently been used.

The woman looked in the trash can and found a black trash bag with a duffel bag in it, and Kelley-Mills’ body was inside.

Investigators later checked doorbell video which showed a male, who appeared to be Kelley, dragging a black bag and putting the bag into the trash can.

Kelley’s relationship with his half-sister

According to police, the woman at the scene told them that she believed Kelley had mental health issues and should have been taking medication for it. She also told police she believed Kelley was responsible for Kelley-Mills’ death as the two would argue and Kelley-Mills was afraid of him.

Kelley was later arrested and held without bond.