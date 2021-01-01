Man gets 208 years in prison after shooting Weld County deputy

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Colorado man to life in prison for a shooting in 2018 that injured a county deputy.

The Greeley Tribune reported that Weld District Court Judge Thomas Quammen sentenced 42-year-old Ismeldo Junior Arredondo to 208 years in prison after he was convicted by a jury in October on 11 different charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Authorities say Weld County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in August 2018, where they found Arredondo armed with a shotgun.

Arredondo was wounded in gunfire exchange with deputies.

Deputy Brandon Stupka was also injured but made a full recovery and returned to duty in January 2019.