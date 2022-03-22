ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 200 years to life for sexually assaulting and exploiting three children over a span of four years.

An investigation into Brian Eugene Barcelona was conducted after a father reported sexual assault of his son by his adult cousin to the Aurora Police Department in 2018.

The investigation uncovered the boy and his siblings, whose ages ranged from 10 to 13, were sexually assaulted between 2015 and 2018.

Investigators found photos of the abuse on Barcelona’s cellphone as evidence, a release from the district attorney’s office said.

Barcelona pleaded not guilty but when the case went to trial, he was found guilty on 12 counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

“In all my years of prosecuting these types of cases, I struggle to recall another one involving such severe abuse or brazen conduct,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo said. “The defendant felt so secure in his ability to exploit his position of trust to silence these children that he actually kept photographs as trophies.”

The judge who presided over the case took into consideration the extensive emotional and mental impact to the family when handing down the consecutive sentence, ensuring life in prison.

“This predator selfishly sacrificed the well-being of his own relatives to satisfy his depraved desires,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “I am grateful for the bravery of these young victims who came forward to put a stop to his destructive manipulation.”