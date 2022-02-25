DENVER (KDVR) — A Fort Collins man will spend more than 14 years in prison for dealing fentanyl that resulted in death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ernesto Ibarra Jr. was sentenced to 175 months in prison and will have three years of supervised release after he serves that time.

According to the plea agreement, first responders found a man dead in a Fort Collins home in September of 2017. Next to the man, police found a syringe, a spoon with liquid and what looked like a partially dissolved blue pill, along with a fully intact pill. The medical examiner ruled the man died of “acute fentanyl toxicity.” After lab analysis, it was found the only substance in both pills was fentanyl, despite the pills appearance to look like oxycodone.

After an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Fort Collins Police, it was found Ibarra sold the man the fentanyl pills which resulted in his death and used Facebook to communicate the sale. Ibarra sold the pills to the man the day before he died, according to the investigation.

While Ibarra admitted to investigators he sold the drug to another man who later died of fentanyl poisoning, there wasn’t enough evidence to prove he dealt the deadly dose.

“Fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs are pervasive and leading to an unprecedented number of overdose deaths,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Even one pill containing fentanyl can end a life. Please stay away from any pill that you haven’t obtained directly from a pharmacist. Your life depends on it.”

Ibarra was sentenced on Feb. 18.