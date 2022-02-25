DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County man, who attacked his wife with a Samurai sword in an act of domestic violence in 2019, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Thomas Keller pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to attempted second-degree murder and had other charges dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the 18th Judicial District.

Keller’s wife called 911 on Dec. 19, 2019, saying Keller was out of control with a knife and she didn’t feel safe. Dispatchers heard her say, “Tom get away from me, put that sword away!”

According to the judicial district, she was hiding in a bedroom closet when Keller broke through the door and swung a katana-type sword at her, severing two arteries and three tendons on her wrist.

Courtesy: Evidence from 18th Judicial District

Keller’s wife was able to escape and ran into the street. Deputies met her and immediately applied a tourniquet to the wound, which doctors later said saved her life according to the DA’s office.

After a brief standoff in the home, deputies took Keller into custody. Keller had previously been charged with felony-level domestic violence against his wife.

“Violence is not a normal part of any relationship,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “This defendant attacked his wife and nearly killed her. His circle of blaming her for his aggression and then apologizing and saying it will never happen again ends here.”

If you are in an abusive relationship, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (723) or get help at thehotline.org.