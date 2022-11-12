AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Saturday.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 900 block of South Crystal Way and found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses but continue piecing together what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.