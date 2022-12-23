NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – A man died on Thursday after being found with gunshot wounds on an apartment floor, and now police have launched a homicide investigation.

Just before midnight on Thursday, officers with the Northglenn Police Department were called to a residence near 118th and Washington Street after receiving a 911 call of a man being down.

Once they arrived at the apartment, they found a woman attempting to give CPR to a 41-year-old white man who was on the floor and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders took over the life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The woman, who was the 911 caller, told investigators she had just arrived home from work when she found the man on the floor of the apartment.

The identity of the man has not been released, nor have any arrests been made.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please reach out to the NPD by calling 303-450-8858.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is made public by officials.