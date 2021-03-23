Man found shot to death in hotel room near DIA

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a Hometowne Suites room located at 3705 Chambers Rd. early Monday morning, Aurora Police report.

Police said a juvenile was located nearby and detained but have not released the relationship to the victim or the incident. No suspects are being sought and no one has been arrested.

The victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867 with any information. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.