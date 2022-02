DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death Friday.

The shooting was reported in the alleyway of the 1100 block between Yosemite and Xenia Streets after 12 p.m.

The victim was described as an adult male and he was declared deceased at the scene. Police continue to investigate the area.

