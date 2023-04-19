AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police are actively investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers with the Aurora Police Department were called about shots fired in the 1300 block of South Florence Street in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the area, they noticed a sedan idling with the lights on. The sedan was parked in the middle of a parking lot lane, according to APD.

Officers approached the sedan and found a man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police took the man to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

APD is now actively investigating the situation and said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.