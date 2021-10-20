Man found shot in car, dies at hospital

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said a man died after being shot on Wednesday morning.

A 51-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car on North Tower Road and East 19th Avenue around 9:20 a.m., police said. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect shooter fled the scene before police arrived, APD said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.