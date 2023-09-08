DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Aurora Police Department responded to a fatal shooting in the North Aurora neighborhood.

At 6:13 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on an unconscious man at a car wash at 8900 block of East Colfax, according to Aurora police.

Officers determined the man was dead at the scene. An Adams County coroner found a gunshot wound on the victim.

The man’s death was determined as a homicide and the response of the Crime Scene Unit and the Major Crime Homicide Unit were called in, according to the press release.

The name of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after an autopsy and the family is notified.

As for Friday, there is no suspect information.

The investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).