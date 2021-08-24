Man found illegally camping in Telluride with more than 30 weapons, sheriff warns people to be aware

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Sheriff of San Miguel County is trying to keep his residents and visitors safe by letting them know about a man who was found illegally camping and in possession of more than three dozen weapons outside Telluride.

The campsite was discovered on private land near Mill Creek just off a hiking trail, and the arsenal found included knives, hatchets, a cross-bow and several swords, the sheriff’s office said.

“In light of the past week’s double homicide of campers outside Moab, l want to caution people to be aware of their surroundings,” Sheriff Masters said.

The sheriff said the man has been arrested three times in the last two months on charges including weapons offenses, burglary of a local laundromat, possession of meth, trespassing, and theft in the Norwood and Telluride areas. Despite the district attorney’s office’s objections, the judge has repeatedly released the man on bond.