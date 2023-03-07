DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver jury found a 37-year-old man guilty of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son back in 2018.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, jurors deliberated for five hours on Friday and found 37-year-old John Affourtit guilty of first-degree murder.

Child found unresponsive at Virginia Village apartment

On Sept. 25, 2018, officers responded to an apartment in the 900 block of South Dahlia Street in the Virginia Village neighborhood on reports of a child who was not breathing. According to the arrest warrant, Affourtit allegedly told police that he had lived in that apartment with his girlfriend of two years. His girlfriend’s son moved in with the couple beginning of August 2018.

According to the DA, when officers arrived at that apartment, they found the child and were not able to revive him.

When asked by police what had happened to the victim, Affourtit allegedly told police that the 3-year-old had fallen in the bathtub one week earlier and cut each of his eyes and had a “knot” on the right side of his head. Affourtit then told police that the victim became sick and lethargic.

During a dinner, Affourtit said he fed the victim chili, but he began to spit it up on Affourtit. Affourtit became angry and a fight ensued between him and his girlfriend. His girlfriend left with the victim and went to her mother’s house.

According to the arrest warrant, the girlfriend and victim returned to their apartment on Sept. 28 where the little boy was put down to sleep. Police said the girlfriend left for work, and Affourtit was in charge of checking on the boy.

When Affourtit would check on the 3-year-old, he would be covered in vomit. Affourtit would allegedly clean up the boy and put him back to sleep. According to the warrant, when the girlfriend returned home from work, she found the 3-year-old dead.

Arrest and charges

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, the boy died as a result of blunt-force trauma. Affourtit was arrested on Sept. 26, 2018.

After deliberations, Affourtit was found guilty of:

First-degree murder to a victim under 12 years old and in a position of trust

Child abuse – knowing/recklessly causing death

Reckless endangerment

Affourtit will be sentenced on April 6.