DENVER (KDVR) — A 20-year-old man was found guilty on several charges stemming from a deadly shooting in February 2021, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Neshan Johnson was 18 years old at the time of the shooting that killed 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales on Feb. 20, 2021.

Johnson was found guilty after the jury deliberated for only one day, on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, one count of criminal attempt to commit assault, one count of vehicular eluding and one count of being an accessory to a crime.

“Pamela Cabriales’ murder was both a crime and a tragedy,” Denver DA Beth McCann said in a news release. “I thank the jury for its service and attention during this challenging trial, and I thank the members of my office who worked so long and hard to pursue this case. We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Cabriales as we move forward with the prosecution of the juvenile we have charged in her murder.”

Woman found shot in SUV on Colfax Avenue and I-25

Around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021, police responded to a shooting at West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. Officers found a woman “suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head,” in a 2008 Land Rover SUV, the statement said.

A witness told police, according to the document, that they saw “the suspect standing next to the passenger side of the car and fire a gun six times into the Range Rover.”

The woman, later identified as Cabriales, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored four-door Honda, which took off after the shooting.

Police pursuit results in 3 in custody

Less than two hours after the shooting, just after midnight, a Denver officer recognized the Honda from a surveillance video of a McDonald’s shooting two days before, the statement said. The officer matched the license plates and followed the car.

Denver Officer Katie Phillips put her lights and sirens on after reporting her location to dispatch, but the Honda did not stop, the statement said. A chase ensued and Johnson crashed into a large wooden pole, knocked over a fire hydrant and then crashed through a chain link fence stopping the chase in the front yard of a home in the 1500 block of W. Byers Place.

Phillips radioed that three males got out and ran from the car. Officers immediately set up a perimeter and SWAT and K-9 units conducted a search of the area.

Johnson was found hiding in a shed behind a home on Byers. Officers found 16 live rounds and one shell casing after searching the shed, the statement said. Two AR-15 rifles were found in the back seat of the Honda.

Two juveniles were taken into custody with Johnson but one was later released. The 14-year-old who was arrested at the time is scheduled to appear for a status conference in juvenile court on June 30.

Sentencing for Johnson is scheduled for June 30.

Suspect car involved in McDonald’s shooting

Denver police responded to a report of a shooting at a McDonald’s located at 2850 W. Alameda Ave. just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2021.

The probable cause statement said employees told officers that a man got out of a dark-colored Honda after getting into an argument with an employee at the drive-thru window. The man then pointed a gun at employees. The car pulled forward and three shots were fired into the restaurant with patrons and employees inside, the statement said.

The surveillance cameras at the McDonald’s were able to catch the license plate on the Honda, which police said in the statement, was reported stolen out of Aurora and involved in a shooting in northeast Denver the day before.